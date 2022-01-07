XOS’s (XOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

XOS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

XOS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. XOS has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

