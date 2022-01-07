XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $48.07. 71,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,728,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

