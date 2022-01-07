Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – BWS Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xperi in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. BWS Financial has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xperi by 96.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

