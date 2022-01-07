Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Chegg by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.49 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

