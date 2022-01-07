Xponance Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.