Xponance Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.37.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.