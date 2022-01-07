Xponance Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after purchasing an additional 215,068 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

