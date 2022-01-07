Xponance Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.