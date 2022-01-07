Xponance Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

