Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -161.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

