Xponance Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

