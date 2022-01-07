Xponance Inc. Sells 395 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

