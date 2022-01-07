Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 50.1% in December

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the November 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

XTNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 70,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.