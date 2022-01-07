XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.89 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $384.38 million and $11.89 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

