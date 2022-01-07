Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.