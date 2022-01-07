Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

