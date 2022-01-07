Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) PT Raised to GBX 500

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.39) to GBX 500 ($6.74) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.87) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

YCA stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.95) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 343.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.12. The stock has a market cap of £674.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

