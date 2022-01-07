Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.67 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

