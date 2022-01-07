Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the highest is $77.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,398,548. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $63.12. 16,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.39. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

