Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

