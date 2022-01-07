Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

PBYI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

