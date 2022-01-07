Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,077 shares of company stock worth $1,711,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

