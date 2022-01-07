Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cerner reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Cerner by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Cerner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

