Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. 17,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.