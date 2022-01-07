Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce sales of $766.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.47 million and the highest is $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.03. The stock had a trading volume of 704,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.81. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

