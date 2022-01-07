Zacks: Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.56. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

FHTX stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

