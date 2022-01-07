Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $395.40 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.36 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.