Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $395.40 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.36 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.