Zacks: Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $262.75 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

