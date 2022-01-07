Zacks: Analysts Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $262.75 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
