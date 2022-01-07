Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth $653,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

