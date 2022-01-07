Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $743.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.00 million and the lowest is $735.60 million. Crane posted sales of $726.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

CR stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Crane has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Crane by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

