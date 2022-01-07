Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $2.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

EXP opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $8,021,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

