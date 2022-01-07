Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $9.17 on Friday, reaching $60.83. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,201. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

