Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

