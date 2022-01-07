Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

MAPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 691,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.