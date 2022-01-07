Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN remained flat at $$6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 146,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,293. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.