Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $184.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.10 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,519 shares of company stock worth $13,486,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Avalara by 11.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

