Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.