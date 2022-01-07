Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
