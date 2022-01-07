Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $908.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.95 million to $934.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

