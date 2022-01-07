Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

