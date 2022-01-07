Zacks: Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 18,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,110. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

