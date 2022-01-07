Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $484.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.20 million and the lowest is $467.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $528.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

HAIN stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

