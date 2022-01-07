Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

