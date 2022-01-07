Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.65. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.