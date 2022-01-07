Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Hold

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

