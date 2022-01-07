Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

