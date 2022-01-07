Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.25.

NTRA stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,574 shares of company stock worth $12,898,359. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 239.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 27.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 94.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

