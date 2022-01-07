Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Sell

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 5.50. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oncorus by 96.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 89.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

