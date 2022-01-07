Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Several label expansion studies on Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are ongoing. A key analysis of Nerlynx is the phase II SUMMIT basket study for treating solid tumors in patients with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutated cancers. Data from some cohorts of the SUMMIT study is expected in 2022, which might be catalysts for the stock. Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s potential. Nerlynx’s sales are being negatively impacted by COVID-related business disruptions. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

