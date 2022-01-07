Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. WNS has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

