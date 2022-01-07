Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

