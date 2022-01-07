Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

